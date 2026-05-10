Delta Bruise Live at Gotahold Brewing
Delta Bruise Live at Gotahold Brewing
With a unique fusion of indie folk and blues influenced rock n’roll, Delta Bruise has quickly built a reputation for their raw and poetic lyrics, powerful harmonies, and juxtaposition of emotional energy and thoughtfulness. Hailing from the Arkansas Delta, the band is a new project of Last Monarchs of Fall founding songwriters Presley Ray McLain and Justin Castro.
Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van BurenEUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer