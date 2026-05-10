© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF's FM broadcast is experiencing technical difficulties. Our digital and HD streams are operational.

Delta Bruise Live at Gotahold Brewing

Delta Bruise Live at Gotahold Brewing

With a unique fusion of indie folk and blues influenced rock n’roll, Delta Bruise has quickly built a reputation for their raw and poetic lyrics, powerful harmonies, and juxtaposition of emotional energy and thoughtfulness. Hailing from the Arkansas Delta, the band is a new project of Last Monarchs of Fall founding songwriters Presley Ray McLain and Justin Castro.

Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer