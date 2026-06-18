Best Friends is celebrating all the dads, grand-dads, dog and cat dads, and other father figures in our lives this Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm with Dogs and Donuts with Dad!

Join us at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville to nosh on some donuts, meet some adoptable dogs (and cats, too!), enjoy some craft activities, have fun, and create lasting memories.

1312 Melissa Drive in Bentonville. See you there!