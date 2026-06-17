Downtown Springdale Walking Tour with ENU

Join the Emerging New Urbanists, Black Bear Real Estate & Development, and Bring It Home, for a free walking tour of development, re-development, and public infrastructure in downtown Springdale! Discover projects by Black Bear Real Estate and Development, learn about stream restoration along Spring Creek, walk through Arkansas's first Community Land Trust, and more. Geared toward urbanism enthusiasts but open to all, this is a tour you can't miss!

Please wear comfortable shoes and dress for the summer weather. We will have multiple stops with some provided refreshments and snacks but we would advise bringing a water bottle. The route is about 1.5 miles with lots of shade and project stops.

The tour will begin at Luther George Park (meet at the Amphitheatre, see map on RSVP form for parking lot and meeting place)

This event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSchGR2uewcn4sGRR_VldCJt5P5IVDo--bqIf0Egl-qVujAKVw/viewform