Drawing Hands Workshop
Drawing Hands Workshop
In this workshop we’ll explore one of the most challenging parts of the human figure: the hands. We’ll break it down to the elements of expression, simple volumes, and proper construction. We’ll draw from a live model (using our own hands) and analyze the Old Masters. Deepen your understanding of action and structure so that you can capture its essence everywhere you go. Let’s simplify our understanding of it so that it does not intimidate.
All levels welcome, supplies provided!
Community Creative Center
35
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Community Creative Center
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mark Nunez
stuart.1188@gmail.com
Community Creative Center
505 W Spring StreetFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
479-571-2706
communitycreativecenter1@gmail.com