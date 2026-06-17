Drawing Hands Workshop

In this workshop we’ll explore one of the most challenging parts of the human figure: the hands. We’ll break it down to the elements of expression, simple volumes, and proper construction. We’ll draw from a live model (using our own hands) and analyze the Old Masters. Deepen your understanding of action and structure so that you can capture its essence everywhere you go. Let’s simplify our understanding of it so that it does not intimidate.

All levels welcome, supplies provided!