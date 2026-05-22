Drawing in Ink

This six-week class taught by illustrator and comic zine maker Chad Maupin focuses on linear drawing and observational illustration using pen and ink as a primary tool. Students will explore how line quality, weight, and mark‑making can describe objects with clarity, structure, and energy.

Through guided exercises, participants will build confidence rendering contours, mass, texture, and simple perspective, learning how to translate what they see into clean, expressive drawings.

As skills develop, students will experiment with a range of materials, including inking markers and scratchboard, to deepen their control, contrast, and visual clarity. Emphasis is placed on observation, practice, and gaining confidence with pen and ink through repeated looking and drawing.

Tickets are $213 ($177.50 members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials are included. Class runs August 6 – September 10.