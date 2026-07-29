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Earth Tongue & FRAWG!

Earth Tongue & FRAWG!

Catch New Zealand heavy psych two-piece Earth Tongue performing with local rock and 90s grunge-inspired band FRAWG! Together they take on the Momentary stage this September for a transcendent live show.

Tickets are $12 ($9.60/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

The Momentary
$12 ($9.60/members)
07:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/

Artist Group Info

Earth Tongue
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/