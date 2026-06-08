EAT with the Exhibit | Keith Haring in 3D

Connect with fellow food enthusiasts over a thoughtfully curated, multi-stationed culinary experience inspired by Keith Haring in 3D. Chef Nadia Bentley from Eleven will share the stories and influences behind each dish, followed by access to the new exhibition.

Tickets are $72 + tax ($60 + tax for members), reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Tickets include a multi-course meal, nonalcoholic beverages, one themed alcoholic beverage, and admission into Keith Haring in 3D. Additional alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Eat with the Exhibit is a new culinary series celebrating the opening of exhibitions at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. This immersive, multi-station dining experience invites guests to explore dishes inspired by the featured exhibition in a relaxed, free-flowing atmosphere. The Chef will introduce each dish and share the creative inspiration behind the menu, while a member of the curatorial team offers an engaging overview of the exhibition and its themes.

Ticket Price & Booking Info

$72 + tax ($60 + tax for members)