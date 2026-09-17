Evening for Educators

Join fellow educators for an unforgettable evening inspired by the bold art and vibrant energy of Keith Haring and the 1980s. Enjoy drinks and snacks, gallery games, art making, music, and a dance party while connecting with fellow educators. Come dressed in your favorite '80s style, think neon, denim, bold prints, and leg warmers, and join us for a night of creativity, community, and fun as we honor the educators who inspire learning every day.

This event is free, tickets required. Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.