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Evening for Educators

Evening for Educators

Join fellow educators for an unforgettable evening inspired by the bold art and vibrant energy of Keith Haring and the 1980s. Enjoy drinks and snacks, gallery games, art making, music, and a dance party while connecting with fellow educators. Come dressed in your favorite '80s style, think neon, denim, bold prints, and leg warmers, and join us for a night of creativity, community, and fun as we honor the educators who inspire learning every day.

This event is free, tickets required. Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/