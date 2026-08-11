F.Y.L Fest

A full day of music and community comes to the Momentary with a Heartland hardcore festival showcasing the best bands from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

Featuring an emerging lineup of regional artists, this day fest celebrates the energy and creativity of the local hardcore scene. See performances by Entrenched, Fly Weight, Mazenko, and many more.

Tickets are $10, reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.