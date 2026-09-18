Fall Fungi of Arkansas: The Good, the Bad & the Medicinal

Master Mycologist Jay Justice will join us once again for a fun and informative fall fungi foray focusing on native Arkansas edible, poisonous, and medicinal fall mushrooms. After a morning PowerPoint, we will break for brown bag lunch and then carpool down to the beautiful Winfrey Valley to forage. An afternoon identification and Q&A session will be followed by one of our ever popular tastings. Jay Justice is a retired epidemiologist who formerly worked at the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality. He is a co-founder and scientific advisor for the Arkansas Mycological Society (1982) and a scientific advisor to the Cumberland Mycological Society as well as a chief mycologist for the Missouri Mycological Society. $65 fee includes presentation, foraging, ID session, and tasting experience. Tickets are non-refundable. Wear appropriate clothing for an outdoor hike and bring drinking water, insect repellent, a walking stick, and a brown paper bag for fungal finds.