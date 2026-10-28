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Fall into Barkuterie at Botanical Fayetteville Metro District

Fall into Barkuterie at Botanical Fayetteville Metro District

Your dog deserves the very best, so why not learn to create an appealing, safe, and delicious "Barkuterie" board for your beloved pooch?

Join Best Friends Animal Society at Botanical Fayetteville for a (human) wine and cheese pairing, plus a chance to curate and create a very special barkuterie board to take home to your best buddy!

Botanical is located at 509 W. Spring Street, Fayetteville.

Free event; registration is required. Details and registration: https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas/see-upcoming-events-northwest-arkansas

Botanical Fayetteville
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Botanical Fayetteville
509 W. Spring Street
Fayetteville, Arkansas
479-974-1363