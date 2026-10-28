Fall into Barkuterie at Botanical Fayetteville Metro District
Fall into Barkuterie at Botanical Fayetteville Metro District
Your dog deserves the very best, so why not learn to create an appealing, safe, and delicious "Barkuterie" board for your beloved pooch?
Join Best Friends Animal Society at Botanical Fayetteville for a (human) wine and cheese pairing, plus a chance to curate and create a very special barkuterie board to take home to your best buddy!
Botanical is located at 509 W. Spring Street, Fayetteville.
Free event; registration is required. Details and registration: https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas/see-upcoming-events-northwest-arkansas
Botanical Fayetteville
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Best Friends Animal Society
Botanical Fayetteville
509 W. Spring StreetFayetteville, Arkansas
479-974-1363