Fiber Fest Featured Artist, Donna Mulhollan
Fiber Fest Featured Artist, Donna Mulhollan
Craftivist and musician Donna Mulhollan will share her work preserving Ozark stories and culture and her history of raising awareness for and supporting important causes.
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org