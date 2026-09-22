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Fiber Fest Featured Artist, Donna Mulhollan

Fiber Fest Featured Artist, Donna Mulhollan

Craftivist and musician Donna Mulhollan will share her work preserving Ozark stories and culture and her history of raising awareness for and supporting important causes.

Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71
Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org