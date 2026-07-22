Film Screening: Bury Me at Taylor Hollow

Mourning Cloak Conservation Burial is a non-profit actively working to establish Arkansas' first Conservation Natural Burial cemetery. We are hosting a free documentary screening and discussion panel in order to open channels of dialogue and conversation within the NWA community regarding burial practices, grief, and the interconnectedness of humans and the environing world. John Christian Phifer, founder and executive director of Larkspur Conservation Burial (Tennessee's first Conservation Natural Burial cemetery) and subject of the documentary "Bury Me at Taylor Hollow", will be joining for a panel discussion following the screening.

After spending 15 years working in the conventional funeral industry, a passionate mortician is paving uncharted territory to help create the first natural burial ground of its kind in Tennessee. "Bury Me at Taylor Hollow" is a documentary recounting John Christian Phifer's personal journey from mortuary traditionalist to global-thinking environmentalist, as he seeks a better place for his community to lay to rest. Directed by Orion Pahl.