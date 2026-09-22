Flower Printing on Tote Bags @ Fiber Fest
Flower Printing on Tote Bags @ Fiber Fest
Lacie Bryles of Cove Creek Dry Goods will teach students how touse flowers to add natural color to fabrics! It is a great way to release stress as you hammer the pigments into the fabric
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org