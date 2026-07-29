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Food and Film | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Food and Film | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Join us at the Momentary for a screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)!

Enjoy handcrafted pizza while diving into the action-packed world of Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello, and Michelangelo—four turtle brothers with distinct skills, big personalities, and a knack for mischief. As they navigate life beneath the streets of New York City, their antics soon collide with a much bigger threat. When a horde of sinister mutants begins to wreak havoc, the city is forced to turn to these unlikely heroes to save the day.

Tickets are $25 ($20/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

Your meal is included in your ticket. Adult tickets include two slices of pizza; child tickets include one slice. Vegetarian and vegan options are available: please indicate when purchasing your ticket.

The Momentary
$25 ($20/members)
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/