Food and Film | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Join us at the Momentary for a screening of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)!

Enjoy handcrafted pizza while diving into the action-packed world of Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello, and Michelangelo—four turtle brothers with distinct skills, big personalities, and a knack for mischief. As they navigate life beneath the streets of New York City, their antics soon collide with a much bigger threat. When a horde of sinister mutants begins to wreak havoc, the city is forced to turn to these unlikely heroes to save the day.

Tickets are $25 ($20/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

Your meal is included in your ticket. Adult tickets include two slices of pizza; child tickets include one slice. Vegetarian and vegan options are available: please indicate when purchasing your ticket.