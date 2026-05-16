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Found, Loved & Rescued Vintage Market

Found, Loved & Rescued Vintage Market

Visit the Best Friends Pet Resource Center for a unique shopping experience where vintage finds and adoptable pets share a common story of second chances. Browse a curated collection of vintage clothing, home goods, and one-of-a-kind pieces—all while learning about the community programming and resources offered by Best Friends Animal Society, and meeting adorable adoptable pets who are looking for loving homes.

Are you interested in hosting a booth? Visit https://forms.gle/bxvEEp3DWugDwYzF7 to learn more!

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas