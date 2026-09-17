(FREE EVENT) Book Launch: The Nurse at Baker Hospital by Jocelyn Cullity

Join us at The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow for an evening celebrating long-time alumna Dr. Jocelyn Cullity and the launch of her new novel, The Nurse at Baker Hospital.

For over a decade, Dairy Hollow has been a home away from home for Cullity, who has written three books during her stays here. Her newest novel draws on the true story of Norman Baker, shaped by years of research in Eureka Springs and insights from local historians. Set at the historic Crescent Hotel — which Baker operated as a fraudulent cancer hospital in the late 1930s — the book brings her back to WCDH for a special homecoming launch.

Enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, connect with fellow literary lovers, and celebrate this incredible achievement!

A portion of proceeds from the sale of this book will benefit The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow.

About the Author

Dr. Jocelyn Cullity is the Director of Creative Writing and Director of the Stokes Center for Creative Writing at the University of South Alabama. Cullity is a longtime alum of Dairy Hollow, and her work remains deeply tied to the history and community of Eureka Springs.

For over 60 years, the U of A Program in Creative Writing and Translation has served as a preeminent training ground for some of the nation's best writers. Established in 1966, ours is one of the oldest M.F.A. programs in the nation and one of the most innovative, offering degree tracks in poetry, fiction and literary translation.