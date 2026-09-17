FREE Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF) Training!
FREE Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF) Training!
🏗️ FREE Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF) Training!
Discover how ICF construction can help you build better, faster, and more efficiently.
Join The Stitt Group and Fox Blocks for a FREE 4-hour training session covering everything you need to know about Insulated Concrete Forms—from the basics to the benefits and best practices.
👷 Builders, contractors, designers, and anyone interested in modern construction are welcome to attend!
Reserve your spot today!.
📎RSVP is required at https://thestittgroup.com/icf-training/
📍6101 Watkins Ave, Springdale, AR 72762
Room 210 | NWACC Washington County
📑COURSE OUTLINE
-Introduction to Fox Blocks Resources
-ICF Overview
-Building Steps
-Completing the Build
-Summary of ICF Advantages
📢ADVANTAGES OF BUILDING WITH ICFs
-Thermal Efficiency
-Continuous Insulation
-Resiliency
-Sustainability
-Speed of Construction