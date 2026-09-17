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FREE Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF) Training!

FREE Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF) Training!

🏗️ FREE Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF) Training!

Discover how ICF construction can help you build better, faster, and more efficiently.

Join The Stitt Group and Fox Blocks for a FREE 4-hour training session covering everything you need to know about Insulated Concrete Forms—from the basics to the benefits and best practices.

👷 Builders, contractors, designers, and anyone interested in modern construction are welcome to attend!

Reserve your spot today!.
📎RSVP is required at https://thestittgroup.com/icf-training/

📍6101 Watkins Ave, Springdale, AR 72762
Room 210 | NWACC Washington County

📑COURSE OUTLINE
-Introduction to Fox Blocks Resources
-ICF Overview
-Building Steps
-Completing the Build
-Summary of ICF Advantages

📢ADVANTAGES OF BUILDING WITH ICFs
-Thermal Efficiency
-Continuous Insulation
-Resiliency
-Sustainability
-Speed of Construction

NWACC Campus - Washington County
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Stitt Group
(479)636-8745
info@thestittgroup.com
thestittgroup.com/
NWACC Campus - Washington County
6101 Watkins Ave
Springdale, Arkansas
https://www.nwacc.edu/administrativeservices/facilities/washingtoncounty.aspx