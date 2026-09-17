🏗️ FREE Insulated Concrete Forms (ICF) Training!

Discover how ICF construction can help you build better, faster, and more efficiently.

Join The Stitt Group and Fox Blocks for a FREE 4-hour training session covering everything you need to know about Insulated Concrete Forms—from the basics to the benefits and best practices.

👷 Builders, contractors, designers, and anyone interested in modern construction are welcome to attend!

Reserve your spot today!.

📎RSVP is required at https://thestittgroup.com/icf-training/

📍6101 Watkins Ave, Springdale, AR 72762

Room 210 | NWACC Washington County

📑COURSE OUTLINE

-Introduction to Fox Blocks Resources

-ICF Overview

-Building Steps

-Completing the Build

-Summary of ICF Advantages

📢ADVANTAGES OF BUILDING WITH ICFs

-Thermal Efficiency

-Continuous Insulation

-Resiliency

-Sustainability

-Speed of Construction