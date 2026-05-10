Free Vaccine & Microchip Clinic
Free Vaccine & Microchip Clinic
Protect your pet! Bring your pet to our vaccine and microchip clinic by appointment only. Please bring all dogs on leashes and all cats in carriers. All vaccines and microchips are free.
Schedule your appointment at: bfas.org/appointmentnwa
Services offered:
Distemper/DHHP for dogs
HCP for cats
Rabies vaccine
Microchip
Location: Robert H. Wilder Jr. and Susan P. Wilder Veterinary Clinic, located inside the Best Friends Pet Resource Center
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
09:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
479-974-1363
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa DriveBentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org