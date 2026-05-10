Free Vaccine & Microchip Clinic

Protect your pet! Bring your pet to our vaccine and microchip clinic by appointment only. Please bring all dogs on leashes and all cats in carriers. All vaccines and microchips are free.

Schedule your appointment at: bfas.org/appointmentnwa

Services offered:

Distemper/DHHP for dogs

HCP for cats

Rabies vaccine

Microchip

Location: Robert H. Wilder Jr. and Susan P. Wilder Veterinary Clinic, located inside the Best Friends Pet Resource Center