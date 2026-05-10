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Free Vaccine & Microchip Clinic

Free Vaccine & Microchip Clinic

Protect your pet! Bring your pet to our vaccine and microchip clinic by appointment only. Please bring all dogs on leashes and all cats in carriers. All vaccines and microchips are free.

Schedule your appointment at: bfas.org/appointmentnwa

Services offered:
Distemper/DHHP for dogs
HCP for cats
Rabies vaccine
Microchip

Location: Robert H. Wilder Jr. and Susan P. Wilder Veterinary Clinic, located inside the Best Friends Pet Resource Center

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
09:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
479-974-1363
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
bestfriends.org/nwa
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas