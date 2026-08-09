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George Dombek Open Studio Fall 2026

George Dombek Open Studio Fall 2026

This October, the public is invited to George Dombek’s studio and gallery. From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 10 through Oct. 25, visitors can view his work, see his studio and talk with the artist.

George Dombek Studio & Gallery
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

George Dombek
dombek@georgedombek.com
George Dombek Studio & Gallery
844 Blue Springs Rd
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72703
(479) 442-8976
dombek@georgedombek.com
http://georgedombek.com