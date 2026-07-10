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Come to support KUAF with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Sunday, July 26 — Click here for tickets!

Gotta Save Em' All Bingo

Gotta Save Em' All Bingo

Get ready for a night of fun, friendly competition, and furry friends at Gotta Save 'Em All!: Bingo Night! Join us for a Pokémon-themed bingo adventure at Best Friends, where every game helps support pets on their journey to finding loving homes.

Test your bingo skills, win exciting prizes, and meet some of our real-life rescue stars who are waiting to be "caught" by their perfect families. Whether you're a lifelong Pokémon fan, a bingo enthusiast, or simply passionate about animal welfare, this event is sure to be an unforgettable evening.

Come dressed as your favorite Pokémon Trainer, Pokémon, or in your best themed attire, and help us prove that while we may not be catching Pokémon, we're dedicated to helping homeless pets find their forever teams.

Gotta Save Them All! Because every pet deserves a chance to evolve into a beloved family member.

Best Friends Pet Resource Center
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center
1312 Melissa Drive
Bentonville, Arkansas
479-310-8569
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.org/northwest-arkansas