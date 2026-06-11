Hairpins in the Lounge
Hairpins in the Lounge
About Event
Hairpins in the Lounge is a free, monthly gathering for everyone to connect, relax, and build community. Hosted by Hairpins in partnership with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, this welcoming meetup makes inclusive spaces designed for connection and conversation.
Free, no tickets required.
About Hairpins
Hairpins is a queer-led events and community platform creating pop-up gatherings, cultural programming, and intentional spaces for lesbians, queer women, transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse people across the South and Midwest.
Admission
Free
This event is free and open to all — no tickets or reservations needed. Just show up!
Crystal Bridges
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org