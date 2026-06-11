© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hairpins in the Lounge

Hairpins in the Lounge

About Event
Hairpins in the Lounge is a free, monthly gathering for everyone to connect, relax, and build community. Hosted by Hairpins in partnership with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, this welcoming meetup makes inclusive spaces designed for connection and conversation.

Free, no tickets required.

About Hairpins
Hairpins is a queer-led events and community platform creating pop-up gatherings, cultural programming, and intentional spaces for lesbians, queer women, transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse people across the South and Midwest.

Admission
Free

This event is free and open to all — no tickets or reservations needed. Just show up!

Crystal Bridges
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/