About Event

Hairpins in the Lounge is a free, monthly gathering for everyone to connect, relax, and build community. Hosted by Hairpins in partnership with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, this welcoming meetup makes inclusive spaces designed for connection and conversation.

Free, no tickets required.

About Hairpins

Hairpins is a queer-led events and community platform creating pop-up gatherings, cultural programming, and intentional spaces for lesbians, queer women, transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse people across the South and Midwest.

Admission

Free

This event is free and open to all — no tickets or reservations needed. Just show up!