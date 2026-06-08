Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Grand Opening in Fayetteville!

Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 18, as we celebrate the grand opening of the newest Handel's Ice Cream location in Fayetteville! Located near the University of Arkansas, Handel’s invites the community to join them starting at 11:00 a.m. for a fun-filled day celebrating the arrival of their premium, small-batch ice cream.

Get there early, as the first 50 guests in line will receive Free Ice Cream for a Year! Throughout the day, guests can also look forward to celebrating this exciting new addition to the community.

The Fayetteville location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. They offer 48 rotating flavors, as well as pickup and delivery via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, and catering services.

For more information about Handel’s Fayetteville, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/fayetteville/ or follow them on Facebook at @Handels.NWA and Instagram at @handels_nwa.

*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.