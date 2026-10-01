Hive Mind Collective Art
Hive Mind Collective Art
Picture this: 1 simple subject, 10 pieces of paper, all the supplies you need, when the bell rings you pick-up your medium and make a mark to draw the subject. When the bell rings again, you step to the right and do the same on that piece of paper. Repeat again and again until the piece feels complete! Each participant keeps the piece they finish. $10 pre-register: https://square.link/u/WUBMp84S
Gotahold Brewing
$10
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van BurenEUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer