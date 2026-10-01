Hive Mind Collective Art

Picture this: 1 simple subject, 10 pieces of paper, all the supplies you need, when the bell rings you pick-up your medium and make a mark to draw the subject. When the bell rings again, you step to the right and do the same on that piece of paper. Repeat again and again until the piece feels complete! Each participant keeps the piece they finish. $10 pre-register: https://square.link/u/WUBMp84S