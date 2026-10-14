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Holiday Art Market

Holiday Art Market

Come celebrate the holiday season with us! Shop handmade art, unique gifts, and thoughtfully crafted goods from local artists and makers at our Holiday Art Market in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Meet the creatives behind the work, discover one-of-a-kind finds, and support local small businesses while shopping for the holidays.

Puritan Coffee & Beer
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Kimly Ceramics
949-232-2649
kimlyceramics@gmail.com
https://www.kimlyceramics.com

Artist Group Info

Kimly Brownback
kimlyceramics@gmail.com
https://www.kimlyceramics.com
Puritan Coffee & Beer
205 W Dickson St.
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
https://puritancoffeebeer.com/