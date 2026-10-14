Holiday Wreath Making w/ John Ford
Holiday Wreath Making w/ John Ford
This outdoor workshop includes all instruction, supplies, wreath forms, and plenty of wild foraged botanicals, ribbons, and bling to create the perfect look to usher in the holidays. This is a great class to share with one or more of your friends to get into the holiday spirit! Bring pruning shears, garden gloves, scissors and weather appropriate clothing. $50 workshop fee includes all materials and instruction. Each participant brings home their own one of a kind creation.
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
50
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org