Holiday Wreath Making w/ John Ford

This outdoor workshop includes all instruction, supplies, wreath forms, and plenty of wild foraged botanicals, ribbons, and bling to create the perfect look to usher in the holidays. This is a great class to share with one or more of your friends to get into the holiday spirit! Bring pruning shears, garden gloves, scissors and weather appropriate clothing. $50 workshop fee includes all materials and instruction. Each participant brings home their own one of a kind creation.