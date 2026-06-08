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House Party

House Party

There’s no party like a House Party, and the Momentary is throwing an opening celebration that transforms its galleries into a playful, supermarket experience. Featuring artist Lucy Sparrow, this House Party blends retro-inspired activities, felt-based artmaking, food-centered engagement, and music-driven energy. Additional activations will connect to the work of Chuck Ramirez, in Ordinary Wonders, expanding the exhibition’s exploration of consumer-culture, food, and memory.​​

Make your own felt shopping buddy inspired by Lucy Sparrow: The Beginning of Convenience roller skate outside with DJ-ed 80s and 90s hits and enjoy a concert with Arnie Brenn. Plus, take an exhibition tour through The Beginning of Convenience, along with artist Lucy Sparrow!

Free, no tickets required.

The Momentary
11:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/