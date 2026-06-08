There’s no party like a House Party, and the Momentary is throwing an opening celebration that transforms its galleries into a playful, supermarket experience. Featuring artist Lucy Sparrow, this House Party blends retro-inspired activities, felt-based artmaking, food-centered engagement, and music-driven energy. Additional activations will connect to the work of Chuck Ramirez, in Ordinary Wonders, expanding the exhibition’s exploration of consumer-culture, food, and memory.​​

Make your own felt shopping buddy inspired by Lucy Sparrow: The Beginning of Convenience roller skate outside with DJ-ed 80s and 90s hits and enjoy a concert with Arnie Brenn. Plus, take an exhibition tour through The Beginning of Convenience, along with artist Lucy Sparrow!

Free, no tickets required.