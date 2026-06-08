https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblenwa/?q=liberty%20and%20justice%20for%20all%20arkansans

This peaceful, nonviolent action is hosted by Arkansans who support democracy. Rain or shine, but be weather aware!

Liberty and Justice for All Arkansans! will have protests across Arkansas, demanding Liberty and Justice for All, on Flag Day, a day to hold those in power accountable and reclaim the power of our flag as a symbol of freedom for all. Protesting in county seats, in front of courthouses – the concrete symbol of the rule of law – will support our message that an unequal application of the rule of law is failing us.

We look forward to seeing you!