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https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblenwa/?q=liberty%20and%20justice%20for%20all%20arkansans

https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblenwa/?q=liberty%20and%20justice%20for%20all%20arkansans

This peaceful, nonviolent action is hosted by Arkansans who support democracy. Rain or shine, but be weather aware!

Liberty and Justice for All Arkansans! will have protests across Arkansas, demanding Liberty and Justice for All, on Flag Day, a day to hold those in power accountable and reclaim the power of our flag as a symbol of freedom for all. Protesting in county seats, in front of courthouses – the concrete symbol of the rule of law – will support our message that an unequal application of the rule of law is failing us.

We look forward to seeing you!

INWA
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Indivisible NWA
IndivisibleNWA.org

Artist Group Info

mail@davidlarson.net
INWA
Southwest I Street &amp; Southwest 14th Street
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4793812868
INWA-Mobilize@pm.me