Indigenous Filmmaker Patricia Yxapy of Brazil Screens "Guaraní Exile" and Presents Mbyá-Guaraní Handicrafts

Patricia Yxapy will be on campus to present Guaraní Exile, a short forty-minute film which challenges dominant national and Hollywood portrayals of the Guaraní to explore village elders' varied accounts of the past and how they guide efforts to reclaim and defend land in the present. A Q&A will follow the film.

The films of Ariel Kuaray and his co-producers, Patricia Yxapy and Ernesto de Carvalho, among others, explore Mbyá-Guaraní culture and history across South America's Triple Frontier (southeastern Brazil, northeastern Argentina, and southeastern Paraguay). Their art is a bridgebuilder and catalyst for conversations around Indigenous communities in South America, showing an appreciation for local wisdom, prophecy, youth culture, and social regeneration amidst massive displacement stemming from monocrop industrial colonization, hydroelectric dams, and racism.

The team's filmography runs from 2008 to their 2023 Canuto's Transformation, which won several major international awards, including the Envision Award from the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam and the PerSo Award from the PerSo-Perugia Social Film Festival.

Yxapy's visit to Arkansas is possible thanks to Fernanda Faya's "(Re)-Exist in the Present, Imagine the Future", an event-series celebrating Indigenous filmmakers, and follows screenings at Brooklyn College, Johns Hopkins University, and Princeton University. University of Arkansas sponsors are the Blair Center for Southern Studies and Art History.

Handicrafts by the filmmakers and their families representing some of the rich forest life and mythology of their home territory will be on display and for sale at the event.

When: 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Monday 2 November

Where: Gearhart Hall (GEAR) 026

