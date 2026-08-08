Indivisible NWA Monthly Meeting (Saturday, August 15)

Indivisible NWA is hosting this peaceful and nonviolent action.

Be sure to sign up for Mobilize texts.

This is our regular monthly meeting of Indivisible NWA - we meet on the third Saturday of every month somewhere in Northwest Arkansas.

Sarah Moore, Executive Director of Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition.

"How mass incarceration negatively impacts you, even if you think it does not”

A core principle behind all Indivisible events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.