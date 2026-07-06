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Indivisible NWA Monthly Meeting (Saturday, July 18)

Indivisible NWA Monthly Meeting (Saturday, July 18)

This is our regular monthly meeting of Indivisible NWA - we meet on the third Saturday of every month somewhere in Northwest Arkansas.

Joining us this month is Emmy Award–winning journalist, attorney, and executive, Regina Hopper presenting "When it Matters” via Zoom, followed by audience Q&A

A core principle behind all Indivisible events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

Bentonville Public Library - Rotary Room
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Indivisible Northwest Arkansas
4793812868
INWA-Mobilize@pm.me
IndivisibleNWA.org

Artist Group Info

INWA-Mobilize@pm.me
Bentonville Public Library - Rotary Room
811 Summit Loop
Rogers, Arkansas 72756
4793812868
sub_dtl@pm.me