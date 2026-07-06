Indivisible NWA Monthly Meeting (Saturday, July 18)

This is our regular monthly meeting of Indivisible NWA - we meet on the third Saturday of every month somewhere in Northwest Arkansas.

Joining us this month is Emmy Award–winning journalist, attorney, and executive, Regina Hopper presenting "When it Matters” via Zoom, followed by audience Q&A

A core principle behind all Indivisible events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.