Jazz Weekend: JD and CO Live at Gotahold Brewing

"JD and Company Jazz Combo was formed by James Daughety and Joe Randel, both lifelong jazz musicians. James attended the University of Missouri as a double bass performance major, way back in 1981. Joe spent time on the road touring with Jimmie Vaughan.

The band features some of the best musicians from the NWA area. Two of our members are current UofA jazz performance majors, and one is a professor of Jazz Studies at the UofA. https://youtu.be/WD-0gMsRoiQ?feature=shared"