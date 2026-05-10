Jonivan Jones Live at Gotahold Brewing

Jonivan Jones is a performing singer-songwriter mixing commonality and folk abstraction to create stories and songs. With influences and travel that have spanned from the Deep South, to the East Coast, and the South Pacific he embraces those intersections using acoustics, electrics, 8-string lap slides, percussive a capella and Harmonica to tie in these musical blueprints. Devoting the last 20 years to honing that style and embracing communities through inclusive festivals, grassroots shows and alternative wellness centers.