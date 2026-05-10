© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF's FM broadcast is experiencing technical difficulties. Our digital and HD streams are operational.

Jonivan Jones Live at Gotahold Brewing

Jonivan Jones Live at Gotahold Brewing

Jonivan Jones is a performing singer-songwriter mixing commonality and folk abstraction to create stories and songs. With influences and travel that have spanned from the Deep South, to the East Coast, and the South Pacific he embraces those intersections using acoustics, electrics, 8-string lap slides, percussive a capella and Harmonica to tie in these musical blueprints. Devoting the last 20 years to honing that style and embracing communities through inclusive festivals, grassroots shows and alternative wellness centers.

Gotahold Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer