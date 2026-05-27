Jr. Cheer Day Camp 2026

Come join the Razorback Cheer Team for a Jr. Cheer Day Camp, open to kindergarten to 8th grade girls AND boys. 9am-12pm on June 17, 18, and 19, this 3-day camp will focus on the fundamentals of cheerleading. Learning proper motion technique, body control, coordination, jumps, basic tumbling, teamwork, and the end of camp performance, and much more!

Participants will be in a fun and challenging learning environment where they will receive a high level of coaching and training. Daily instruction will be tailored for age and skill levels from the beginner to giving guidance and tips to making a school cheer team.

Come as an individual, with a group of friends or with a team.