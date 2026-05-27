Jr. Cheer Day Camp 2026
Jr. Cheer Day Camp 2026
Come join the Razorback Cheer Team for a Jr. Cheer Day Camp, open to kindergarten to 8th grade girls AND boys. 9am-12pm on June 17, 18, and 19, this 3-day camp will focus on the fundamentals of cheerleading. Learning proper motion technique, body control, coordination, jumps, basic tumbling, teamwork, and the end of camp performance, and much more!
Participants will be in a fun and challenging learning environment where they will receive a high level of coaching and training. Daily instruction will be tailored for age and skill levels from the beginner to giving guidance and tips to making a school cheer team.
Come as an individual, with a group of friends or with a team.
Bud Walton Arena
$200
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
University of Arkansas Razorback Cheer Team
4792368322
am241@uark.edu
Artist Group Info
am241@uark.edu
Bud Walton Arena
1270 Nolan Richardson Dr.Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4792368322
am241@uark.edu