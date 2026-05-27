Jules Taylor’s Comedy Improv Showcase

FREE A night of improv, laughter, and live performance as students from Jules Taylor’s workshop take the stage.

After weeks of games, scenes, risk-taking, and learning to trust the moment, the participants of Jules Taylor’s improv workshop are taking the stage for one final night at the Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah.

Join us for a relaxed, community-centered evening of live comedy and improvisation as students showcase what they’ve built together throughout the course. Expect spontaneous scenes, unexpected laughs, and the kind of magic that only happens in the moment.

This culminating performance is open to the public and offered as a Pay What You Will event thanks to support from the Arkansas Arts Council.

Whether you know someone who attended the classes or are just looking for a fun Tuesday night on the Mountain, come celebrate creativity, courage, and community with us.

Good to Know:

• Doors open at 7:00 PM

• Show begins at 7:30 PM

• Seating is first come, first served

• Recommended for teens and adults

• Pay What You Will

Host:

Jules Taylor

About the Instructor:

Jules Taylor is an improviser, performer, and educator passionate about helping people reconnect with play, spontaneity, and authentic expression through comedy and improv.