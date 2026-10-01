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Junk Journal Workshop with Jenny Tooley

Junk Journal Workshop with Jenny Tooley

"What if the scraps of your life became something beautiful?
Join artist and curator Jenni Tooley for a creative afternoon of junk journaling—a playful and meaningful practice that transforms everyday papers, vintage ephemera, and upcycled treasures into a one-of-a-kind journal.

Together we'll:
• Explore creative ways to use found and recycled materials
• Share inspiration, ideas, and discoveries with fellow participants
• Build confidence in creating without perfection or pressure

All you need to bring is your curiosity, sense of humor, and imagination. No experience or perfection required.

Your registration includes:
• A curated Reimagined Junk Journal Kit containing everything you need to continue your journey at home
• Guided instruction
• Creative inspiration and examples
• A take-home resource sheet to continue your practice
Sometimes the best stories start with scraps.

About Reimagined:
Reimagined is a creative collection by Jenni Tooley celebrating second chances, forgotten treasures, beautiful imperfections, and the art of seeing new possibilities in what already exists.

$40 https://square.link/u/083wJx7c"

Gotahold Brewing
$40
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gotahold Brewing
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer
Gotahold Brewing
409 W Van Buren
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas 72632
4793634187
info@gotahold.beer
https://gotahold.beer