Junk Journal Workshop with Jenny Tooley

"What if the scraps of your life became something beautiful?

Join artist and curator Jenni Tooley for a creative afternoon of junk journaling—a playful and meaningful practice that transforms everyday papers, vintage ephemera, and upcycled treasures into a one-of-a-kind journal.

Together we'll:

• Explore creative ways to use found and recycled materials

• Share inspiration, ideas, and discoveries with fellow participants

• Build confidence in creating without perfection or pressure

All you need to bring is your curiosity, sense of humor, and imagination. No experience or perfection required.

Your registration includes:

• A curated Reimagined Junk Journal Kit containing everything you need to continue your journey at home

• Guided instruction

• Creative inspiration and examples

• A take-home resource sheet to continue your practice

Sometimes the best stories start with scraps.

About Reimagined:

Reimagined is a creative collection by Jenni Tooley celebrating second chances, forgotten treasures, beautiful imperfections, and the art of seeing new possibilities in what already exists.

$40 https://square.link/u/083wJx7c"