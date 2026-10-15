Keith Haring's Life & Legacy: A Conversation
Keith Haring's Life & Legacy: A Conversation
Explore the world of Keith Haring through the eyes of those who knew and documented him. Curator Glenn Adamson leads a conversation with biographer Brad Gooch and photographer Tim Hursley, who will reflect on experiences capturing Haring's creative energy amid New York's iconic 1980s club culture and watching a cultural phenomenon unfold in real time.
Tickets are $20 ($15/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.
Crystal Bridges
$20 ($15/members)
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org