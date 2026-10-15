Keith Haring's Life & Legacy: A Conversation

Explore the world of Keith Haring through the eyes of those who knew and documented him. Curator Glenn Adamson leads a conversation with biographer Brad Gooch and photographer Tim Hursley, who will reflect on experiences capturing Haring's creative energy amid New York's iconic 1980s club culture and watching a cultural phenomenon unfold in real time.

Tickets are $20 ($15/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.