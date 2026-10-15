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Keith Haring's Life & Legacy: A Conversation

Keith Haring's Life & Legacy: A Conversation

Explore the world of Keith Haring through the eyes of those who knew and documented him. Curator Glenn Adamson leads a conversation with biographer Brad Gooch and photographer Tim Hursley, who will reflect on experiences capturing Haring's creative energy amid New York's iconic 1980s club culture and watching a cultural phenomenon unfold in real time.

Tickets are $20 ($15/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Crystal Bridges
$20 ($15/members)
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/