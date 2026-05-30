Join Best Friends Animal Society for Kitty Bingo, a meow-velous twist on a classic game! This is cat-themed bingo featuring cute kitty designs and fun prizes. Whether you’re a cat lover, bingo enthusiast, or just looking for a sweet way to spend your evening, this event is sure to be a paws-itively good time.

Spots are limited, so register today! 🌸🎉

🎟️ Tickets: This event is FREE, but space is limited, so be sure to secure your spot in advance. Please register every member of your party that plans to come. Registered guests must check in within 10 minutes of start time, or their spot may not be guaranteed. If you need to cancel your registration, please email eventsnwa@bestfriends.org.