Las Faygas Texas Hold'em Tournament & Casino Games supporting C.A.R.E.

ABOUT LAS FAYGAS: In 2026, we celebrate the 13th Annual Las Faygas event, featuring a thrilling Texas Hold'em Tournament and classic casino games like blackjack and roulette. Save the date for Friday, September 11th at the Walton Arts Center, starting at 6 PM. The event is open to sponsors and all who wish to join for a night of fun, delicious food and drinks, games, prizes, and, most importantly, giving back!

ABOUT C.A.R.E.: C.A.R.E. supports local children’s organizations in the NWA (such as the Children’s Safety Center and CASA). Since 2003, we have raised over $1 million and donated more than 3,000 volunteer hours in support of these area organizations. More info is attached as well.