Leashes and Lattes at The Momentary

Saturday morning is made for hanging out with coffee and a good friend - it’s even better if the friend is a dog!

Best Friends and the Momentary are teaming up to make your Saturday morning just a little bit brighter with Leashes and Lattes, an informal gathering time for dogs, coffee, and the people who love them.

One Saturday each month, Best Friends will be hanging out in the Onyx Coffee Bar at the Momentary with a selection of adorable, adoptable dogs, offering free pup cups- for your pups and ours - from 10 am until 11 am. Drop by and make some new furry friends!