Light in the Window Event

Join us for a warm, early-evening gathering outside Building 1 at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO). Together, we will light up the VA campus in purple—symbolizing courage, hope, and solidarity in our stand against domestic violence. Staff, Veterans, families, and community partners are invited to pause, connect, and reflect.

Date: October 1, 2026

Time: 5:30 pm -6:30 pm

Where: VHSO

1100 N College Ave,

Outside Building 1

Fayetteville AR 72703

Details: VHSO proudly presents the Light in the Window Campaign. It’s a simple yet powerful gesture to show support for everyone affected by domestic violence. As dusk falls, our campus will glow with purple light, serving as a beacon of hope, healing, and unwavering community solidarity. Resources and support will be available to all.

By placing a light in your window, you send a heartfelt message:

You are not alone. We see you. We stand with you.

During the evening, we will come together for with a moment of Silence and prayer, followed by the reading of “Remember My Name” by Kimberly A. Collins. This tribute pays honor to those whose lives have been forever changed or tragically lost due to domestic violence. In that moment, we will pause, reflect, and unite in compassion and remembrance.

Please join us. Let your presence—and your light—shine as a symbol of hope and strength for those who need it most.

Together, we illuminate a path of healing and solidarity.