Listening Party | Bri Cole



Listening Parties are a chance to share great music, from genre deep dives and era explorations to music tied to memories or life experiences. Your host will select standout albums or songs on vinyl and share reflections with the group. It’s a night to connect over music in community. Tonight features Bri Cole.

Tickets are $5 ($4/members), reserve your ticket online or with the Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

This event is 18+ only.