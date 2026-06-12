Listening Party | Bri Cole
Listening Party | Bri Cole
Listening Parties are a chance to share great music, from genre deep dives and era explorations to music tied to memories or life experiences. Your host will select standout albums or songs on vinyl and share reflections with the group. It’s a night to connect over music in community. Tonight features Bri Cole.
Tickets are $5 ($4/members), reserve your ticket online or with the Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.
This event is 18+ only.
The Momentary
$5 ($4/members)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com