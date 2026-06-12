© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listening Party | Bri Cole

Listening Party | Bri Cole


Listening Parties are a chance to share great music, from genre deep dives and era explorations to music tied to memories or life experiences. Your host will select standout albums or songs on vinyl and share reflections with the group. It’s a night to connect over music in community. Tonight features Bri Cole.

Tickets are $5 ($4/members), reserve your ticket online or with the Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

This event is 18+ only.

The Momentary
$5 ($4/members)
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/