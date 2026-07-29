Listening Party | Leif Hinshaw

Listening Parties are a chance to share great music, from genre deep dives and era explorations to music tied to personal memories and life experiences. Your host selects standout albums or tracks on vinyl and shares reflections with the group, creating space to connect through music in community.

September’s host, Leif Hinshaw, explores the Tropicalia movement of 1960s Brazil. This evening will dive into the political context behind the movement, including the imprisonment and exile of key artists, while also examining its spirit of multiculturalism. Rather than rejecting global pop culture, Brazilian artists absorbed outside influences and blended them with traditional sounds to create something entirely their own.

Tickets are $5 ($4/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.