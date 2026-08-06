Luggage drive for Everhope Shelter children

Travel Advisors of Northwest Arkansas is holding its fifth annual luggage drive for Everhope Shelter, formerly known as the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. The shelter assists children going into a foster home or who need to be moved to another foster home. Many of these children do not have backpacks or luggage, and they have to resort to whatever they can find to transfer their belongings. Suitcases and backpacks may be dropped off at the Bella Vista Historical Museum Wednesday through Sunday through August 16.