Magic in Every Stitch: A Cultural Embroidery Social
Magic in Every Stitch: A Cultural Embroidery Social
Join local textile artist Beatriz Segura for an embroidery social where creativity, community, and wellness come together. All skill levels are welcome to gather, connect, and explore embroidery in a relaxed environment. All materials are provided. Just bring your creativity and get ready to unwind.
This event is free, no tickets required.
Crystal Bridges
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum WayBentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org