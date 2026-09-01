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Magic in Every Stitch: A Cultural Embroidery Social

Magic in Every Stitch: A Cultural Embroidery Social

Join local textile artist Beatriz Segura for an embroidery social where creativity, community, and wellness come together. All skill levels are welcome to gather, connect, and explore embroidery in a relaxed environment. All materials are provided. Just bring your creativity and get ready to unwind.

This event is free, no tickets required.

Crystal Bridges
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Bridges
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/studio-demo-creating-characters-with-goop-world/
Crystal Bridges
600 Museum Way
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
4796572335
info@crystalbridges.org
https://crystalbridges.org/calendar/family-day-pre-clipse-party/