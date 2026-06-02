Make Music Day
Make Music Day
Held on the summer solstice (the longest day of the year), the world’s largest annual music event returns on Sunday June 21 with over 5,000 concerts, music lessons, and jam sessions nationwide. Join us on the lawn at the Folk School to discover instruments and watch jam sessions featuring 2nd Sunday Singing Circle, Soldier Songs, Squirrel Jam, and international musicians from Silkroad Ensemble.
Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
207 W Center StFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org