Making Tote Bags @ fiber fest
Making Tote Bags @ fiber fest
Can you ever really have too many tote bags? Join Lexi to learn sewing machine fundamentals while creating a vibrant functional tote out of fabric scraps. You'll walk away with new sewing skills, a finished bag that is uniquely yours, and inspiration for easy handmade gifts!
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org