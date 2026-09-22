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Making Tote Bags @ fiber fest

Making Tote Bags @ fiber fest

Can you ever really have too many tote bags? Join Lexi to learn sewing machine fundamentals while creating a vibrant functional tote out of fabric scraps. You'll walk away with new sewing skills, a finished bag that is uniquely yours, and inspiration for easy handmade gifts!

Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
35
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71
Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org