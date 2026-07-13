McMichael Lecture Series at St. Paul's Episcopal Church
McMichael Lecture Series at St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Rev. Dr. Lora Walsh will present a lecture based on her new book, Lady Church in the Christian Imagination. Many generations of Christian imagined the story of salvation as an epic romance between Christ and the Church, his leading lady. We'll discover how early, medieval, and Reformation-era writers made Lady Church the most prominent feminine figure in Christian history, even though she's neglected today.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
4794427373
megan@stpaulsfay.org
Artist Group Info
Rev. Dr. Lora Walsh
ljwalsh@uark.edu
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
224 N. East Ave.FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas 72703
3378840693
janet.allured@gmail.com