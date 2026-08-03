© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meadow Makers Live

Meadow Makers Live

Making moves and clearing paths for the future; pushing against borders and birthing space. Meadow Makers is a melodic and vocal driven folk duo from Northwest Arkansas Comprised of Dana Louise and Noah Richmond. Their diverse musical backgrounds and shared love of songwriting have brought them together to create a fresh and unique twist on the traditional folk sound. Through their songwriting, arrangements, and musicianship, Meadow Makers strives to create a deeper connection with their listeners. In changing times Meadow Makers hopes their music gives the listener some time to think, reflect, and create positive change in themselves. They hope you walk away, into life, feeling refreshed and hopeful for the future.

Tickets $10 in advance online or $15 in person at the door.

Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
10
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71
Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org