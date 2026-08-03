Meadow Makers Live

Making moves and clearing paths for the future; pushing against borders and birthing space. Meadow Makers is a melodic and vocal driven folk duo from Northwest Arkansas Comprised of Dana Louise and Noah Richmond. Their diverse musical backgrounds and shared love of songwriting have brought them together to create a fresh and unique twist on the traditional folk sound. Through their songwriting, arrangements, and musicianship, Meadow Makers strives to create a deeper connection with their listeners. In changing times Meadow Makers hopes their music gives the listener some time to think, reflect, and create positive change in themselves. They hope you walk away, into life, feeling refreshed and hopeful for the future.

Tickets $10 in advance online or $15 in person at the door.